The Club Level Podcast: Fox 35's Evan Fitzgerald and 96.9's Brandon Kravitz

article

It was another fun week on the "Club Level" Podcast. Fox 35 sports anchor Evan Fitzgerald and 96.9 the Game's Brandon Kravitz broke down the trade rumors surrounding DeMar DeRozan and the Magic, discuss Evan's visit with McKenzie Milton after UCF football practice, and try to figure out the technology behind a potential Instagram account for the Shot Dr.

It's always a good time in the "Club Level," so click below to listen.