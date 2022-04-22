Tampa Bay Lightning to visit White House for delayed celebration of back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

After winning two Stanley Cup championships, the Tampa Bay Lightning will finally get their chance to be honored at the White House.

Their visit will take place Monday, one day after they face the Florida Panthers in South Florida on Sunday evening.

It will be the first time the back-to-back champions will visit the White House, even though they won a total of three Stanley Cups.

After the 2003-04 season win, a lockout occurred. Now, as they head into the playoffs, they will finally get their chance after the pandemic delayed the opportunity.

The last time an NHL team visited the White House was in 2019 following the St. Louis Blues win – when Pat Maroon was a team member.

In July, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to visit the White House following their Super Bowl win with Tom Brady.