Kucherov's goal, assist help Lightning beat Panthers 5-2
The Lightning tied the NHL record with 62 wins last season, yet failed to win a single game in the playoffs, where they were swept in the first round by Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team opened this season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Lightning sign Brayden Point to $20.25M, 3-year deal
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract on Monday.
Salary cap economics squeezing out NHL's middle class
Stanley Cup-winning experience isn't worth what it used to be. Neither is experience of any kind.
Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko
Brett Seney's goal 3:55 into the third period was the game-winner as the New Jersey Devils beat the Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night, spoiling the preseason debuts for New York newcomers Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko at Madison Square Garden.
NHL camps opening with list of unsigned free agents
P.K. Subban doesn't want to give advice to all the unsigned young players around the NHL. He just vividly remembers his own experience as a restricted free agent.
Seattle NHL team hires Ricky Olczyk as assistant GM
The expansion NHL franchise in Seattle has made its third front-office hire by adding Ricky Olczyk as the club's assistant general manager.
NHL informs union it won't terminate labor deal
Citing what it called momentum from a sustained period of labor peace, the NHL said Friday it has informed the NHL Players' Association it will not use its option to terminate the existing collective bargaining agreement next year.
Lightning sign Shattenkirk after buyout by Rangers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning after being bought out by the New York Rangers.
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title
Ryan O'Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and their first NHL championship.
Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2
Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Bounce here, bounce there and Blues, Bruins now knotted 2-2
It usually takes a lucky bounce here and there to win the Stanley Cup. Game 4 of the final between the Bruins and the Blues had a whole lot of bounces - and not a lot of luck for goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jordan Binnington.
Tampa Bay Lightning open Stanley Cup playoffs, Host Columbus in Game 1
The Tampa Bay Lightning open the National Hockey League playoffs tonight as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They won the President’s trophy for most points in the league, and the fourth most in a season in league history.
NHL warns Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents
The NHL has told Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents or the Boston Bruins forward will face punishment.
Lightning caught on camera
Good Day Orlando at 9am
Wicked weather strikes the U.S. with Central Florida under a Tornado Watch
Good Day Orlando at 4am
Lightning strike starts fire
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Lightning sparks house fires in Brevard County
Good Day Orlando at 9am
Couture lifts Sharks past Lightning 2-1
For Logan Couture, a game-winning goal can be just the thing to help him feel better. Couture scored 22 seconds into the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.
Florida Panthers announce the firing of coach Gerard Gallant
Gerard Gallant was a coach of the year finalist last season after guiding the Florida Panthers to a division title and the best regular season in franchise history.
Lightning lock down Hedman, Vasilevskiy
The Bolts locked up defenseman Victor Hedman with an eight-year, $63-million deal to go along with Steven Stamkos's eight-year, $68-million deal. They're also bringing back both Ben Bishop and Andrei Vasilevskiy.