Kucherov's goal, assist help Lightning beat Panthers 5-2

The Lightning tied the NHL record with 62 wins last season, yet failed to win a single game in the playoffs, where they were swept in the first round by Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team opened this season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko

Brett Seney's goal 3:55 into the third period was the game-winner as the New Jersey Devils beat the Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night, spoiling the preseason debuts for New York newcomers Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko at Madison Square Garden.

NHL informs union it won't terminate labor deal

Citing what it called momentum from a sustained period of labor peace, the NHL said Friday it has informed the NHL Players' Association it will not use its option to terminate the existing collective bargaining agreement next year.

Couture lifts Sharks past Lightning 2-1

For Logan Couture, a game-winning goal can be just the thing to help him feel better. Couture scored 22 seconds into the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.

Lightning lock down Hedman, Vasilevskiy

The Bolts locked up defenseman Victor Hedman with an eight-year, $63-million deal to go along with Steven Stamkos's eight-year, $68-million deal. They're also bringing back both Ben Bishop and Andrei Vasilevskiy.