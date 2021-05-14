Preakness Stakes: Medina Spirit’s failed drug test looms over Saturday’s race

In most years, the buzz surrounding the Preakness Stakes is about whether the Kentucky Derby winner can keep their triple crown hopes alive.

But this year's race is nearly overshadowed by a doping scandal that threatens to disqualify Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit before the race even begins.

The Derby winner failed a post-race drug test after testing positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone.

The Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST Racing reached an agreement Tuesday with trainer Baffert that will permit Medina Spirit to run the second leg of the Triple Crown so long as Baffert subjects the horse to extra testing and monitoring.

If Medina Spirit tests positive again, the horse will not be allowed to compete.

"As a condition of acceptance of the entry, Baffert has provided his consent to the Maryland Jockey Club to allow for rigorous testing and monitoring in addition to that conducted by the Maryland Racing Commission (MRC)," race officials said in a statement. "Those additional tests and monitoring are to ensure the fairness and integrity of the races entered by horses trained by Baffert."

Medina Spirit was in compliance when it passed an initial drug test on Thursday. Should the Derby winner remain in the field, it is the morning-line favorite — according to the Baltimore Sun.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 10: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit looks on from his stall after arriving at Pimlico Race Course for the upcoming Preakness Stakes on May 10, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

But being the favorite doesn’t guarantee victory. After all, Essential Quality was the favorite to win in Churchill Downs, but ended up finishing fourth.

And though the Preakness field is weakened by the absence of many other Derby foes, there are other horses poised to dash Medina Spirit’s hopes of being the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown — which involves winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Concert Tour, also from the Baffert stable, is expected to compete near the front of the pack. Baffert decided not to run Concert Tour in the Derby after an underwhelming race in Arkansas.

Beyond Baffert’s horses, Midnight Bourbon is expected to challenge for the Preakness crown. The horse finished sixth in Louisville, but is also expected to fare better in Saturday's field of 10 than it did in Kentucky’s field of 19.

The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes is slated to be run Saturday at 5:45 p.m. ET.

This story was reported from Atlanta. FOX News and the Associated Press contributed.