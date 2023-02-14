Poeltl scores 30, Siakam has 26, Raptors beat Magic 123-113

article

Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 off the bench and Markelle Fultz scored 19 points for the Magic.

Orlando came in having won three straight road games but couldn't follow Monday's win at Chicago with another victory.

A former Raptor who was reacquired from San Antonio last week, Poeltl shot 15 for 17 and added nine rebounds. The 30 points were the most he's scored as a Raptors player. His career high is 31, set with San Antonio last Nov. 15 at Portland.

One game after setting a season best by allowing just five points off turnovers, the Raptors made a season-worst 20 miscues against the Magic, leading to 26 points. The Magic weren't much better, making 19 turnovers that led to 29 points for Toronto.

Toronto shot 16 for 21 in the first quarter, making 14 of 16 attempts from inside the 3-point line. Poeltl scored eight points in the period and the Raptors led 35-27.

Suggs scored 14 points in the second and the Magic added 13 points off eight Toronto turnovers to take a 70-65 halftime lead.

Poeltl scored eight points in the third and Siakam had seven as the Raptors reclaimed the lead, taking a 94-89 edge to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Magic: Paolo Banchero scored 13 points. . Fultz led Orlando with seven rebounds. . F Jonathan Isaac (left knee) sat as Orlando played the second game of a back-to-back. . G Cole Anthony (sore right wrist) missed his second straight game.

Raptors: Chris Boucher scored 13 points and Malachi Flynn had 10. . Coach Nick Nurse returned after missing Sunday's win over Detroit for personal reasons. . F Thad Young injured his left knee early in the second quarter and did not return. .. G Gary Trent Jr. (sore left calf) missed his second game while F O.G. Anunoby (sprained left wrist) missed his ninth straight. . Toronto had 13 assists on 16 made baskets in the first quarter, including seven assists from VanVleet.

MILESTONE MAN

Barnes reached 2,000 career points. At 21 years and 197 days, he's the third-youngest player in Raptors history to reach the milestone, behind Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh.

OUT ON VALENTINE'S DAY

Toronto Mayor John Tory attended the game. Tory said last Friday that he would step down as mayor of Canada's largest city after acknowledging an affair with a former staffer.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Detroit on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Raptors: Host New Orleans on Thursday, Feb. 23.