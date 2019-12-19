Pat Williams makes his "Dreamers" pitch to the Rays

article

Magic co-founder Pat Williams refocused his crusade to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando on Thursday, aiming to lure the Rays away from Tampa Bay, instead of attracting an expansion franchise.

Williams said he believes that the best chance for Orlando to land professional baseball would be to convince Rays ownership to abandon St. Petersburg when its lease at Tropicana Field is up, and relocate to Central Florida. Williams says more than ten-thousand people have indicated an interest in season tickets to the potential "Orlando Dreamers" on his website, orlandodreamers.com.