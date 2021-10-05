Panthers beat Lightning in Orlando exhibition game at Amway Center, 3-2

article

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning held an exhibition game at the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday night -- the first of three straight head-to-head battles this week.

Owen Tippett scored twice in the third period to help Florida beat Tampa Bay, 3-2.

Tippett's first goal--just 2:23 into the period--broke a 1-1 tie, and his second ended up being the game-winner. Frank Vatrano also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight made 23 saves.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 16 shots. Sergachev's goal with 1:15 left in regulation ended the scoring.

The two teams will also play Thursday night in Tampa before concluding the preseason Saturday night at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.



Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.