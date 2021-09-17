Palm Bay Magnet meets Merritt Island in battle of the unbeaten

After a wild 2020 marked by uncertainties on the football field, Merritt Island is back and hasn’t missed a beat.

"Off the field, we worked our butts off through summer. We did everything that we could’ve done. Most people showed up to everything," senior quarterback Brady Denaburg said.

Merritt Island’s defense shined through its first three games.

The Mustangs have only allowed their opponents to score six points while earning two shutout victories.

"Defensively we’ve had some success over the last few games. We’re just going to try to continue to build on that," Merritt Island head coach Hurlie Brown said.

Friday night is a battle of the unbeaten. But the Mustangs hope their home crowd gives them an edge.

"We’re expecting a big win in front of a lot of people… It’s supposed to be a big game," senior linebacker Maddox Moss said.

