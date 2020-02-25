Orlando Pride unveils full 2020 regular season schedule

article

Orlando Pride has released its complete schedule for its 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, presented by Orlando Health. The full 2020 schedule in its entirety can be found below or at the link here.

The Pride will play 24 matches through the 2020 regular season, with 12 contests at Exploria Stadium and 12 on the road. Their fifth NWSL season will begin on Sunday, April 19 when the Pride host Sky Blue FC, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. ET.

To kickoff the 2020 season, fans can take advantage of a limited-time ticket offer for the Pride’s home opener, with select tickets available for just $12 at the link here. The offer will run through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Fans looking for more information or who are interested in purchasing season, single or group tickets can call (855) ORL-CITY for more information.

Following their opening fixture, the Pride will play four of their next five matches on the road, with just three home games in the months of April and May combined, hosting 2019 NWSL Champions North Carolina Courage on Saturday, May 2 and the Houston Dash on Wednesday, May 27.

Facing a road heavy first half of the season, the Pride will travel for seven of their first 12 matches on the year, with two of those contests part of a three-game homestand at the midway point of the campaign. In contrast, the Pride will close out 2020 with seven of their last 12 games to be played at Exploria Stadium, including two of their last three.

With the 2020 Summer Olympics set to take place in Tokyo during the NWSL season, the Pride will enjoy a two-week hiatus following a July 18 match with the Chicago Red Stars, set to return to action on Sunday, August 2 against Utah Royals FC. Upon conclusion of the Olympic Games, the Pride will take the field for the first time on Saturday, August 15 at Portland Thorns FC.

Fans can enjoy two doubleheader weekends in 2020, including opening weekend with Orlando City of Major League Soccer set to take on FC Cincinnati the Saturday prior to the Pride season-opener, along with Fourth of July weekend with the Lions facing Toronto FC on Saturday, July 4 and the Pride taking on the Thorns the following evening.

The 2020 NWSL regular season will conclude the weekend of October 10-11, with the Pride ending their campaign at home on Saturday, October 10 against the North Carolina Courage at Exploria Stadium.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.