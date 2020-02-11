Orlando Pride signs No. 3 pick in NWSL draft for one year

article

Orlando Pride has signed midfielder Taylor Kornieck to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year ahead of the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season. Kornieck was selected by the Pride with the third overall pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft, the highest selection the team has made in the draft in Club history.

“We are very happy to come to terms with Taylor before the start of the season,” Orlando Pride GM Erik Ustruck said. “Taylor is obviously a player we rate very highly, having traded up to get her in this year’s draft, and we are optimistic about the new dimension she will bring to the Pride midfield. We’re excited to sign a young, dynamic player like Taylor that has the ability to instantly contribute to building the future of our Club.”

Kornieck joins the Pride following a highly decorated college career at the University of Colorado-Boulder. The two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American appeared in 82 matches in four years as a Buffalo, starting every game she played, and scoring 39 goals as midfielder.

Kornieck was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List three consecutive years from her sophomore to senior campaign, while becoming the second player in CU history to earn All-America honors twice in her tenure.

The 21-year-old has also competed for the U.S. Women’s National Team at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels. In 2016, she served as the team captain for the U-18 side and scored her first international goal with the U-19s in July 2017.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.