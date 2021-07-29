Orlando Magic select Gonzaga's Suggs, Michigan's Wagner as 5th and 8th picks in NBA Draft

article

The Orlando Magic selected Gonzaga University's Jalen Suggs with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night, followed by Michigan's Franz Wagner with the No. 8 pick.

The Magic had hopes of packaging those selections and moving into the draft's top four. However, when they failed to find a trade to their liking, the team stood pat and chose Suggs and Wagner.

Suggs, the USWBA National Freshman of the Year, famously banked in a winning, half-court shot in the NCAA Final Four semifinal game against UCLA. Wagner, who averaged 12.5 points in his one season at Michigan, could join brother Moritz Wagner in Orlando.

The Magic went 21-51 last season and finished 14th in the Eastern Conference. Steve Clifford announced in June that he would be parting ways with the team. Jamahl Mosley was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Orlando Magic earlier this month.

Mosley is Orlando's sixth head coach since February 2015, following Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel, and Clifford.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Magic have had two top-eight picks. The team's No. 8 pick was made possible through a deal with the Chicago Bulls for All-Star Nikola Vucevic and reserve forward Al-Farouq Aminu. Orlando will also have the No. 32 pick in the second round.

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick to start off the night.

Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn't reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades.

In the end, Detroit stuck with the 19-year-old mentioned as a potential top pick before ever stepping foot on the Oklahoma State campus.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard from Arlington, Texas, lived up to expectations with his size and fluid game to become a first-team Associated Press All-American. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists with a game that allowed him to hit from 3-point range, score off the dribble or find teammates out of traps