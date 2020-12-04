Orlando Magic release first-half 2020 season schedule

The National Basketball Association released the first half of its 2020-21 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, December 23 at the Amway Center vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.

Plans are being made for a socially-distanced, limited capacity at the Amway Center. Season ticket holders will be given first priority based on their tenure, followed by fans who have made a season ticket deposit. Tickets will also be made available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

"As we have said, the health and safety of everyone connected to our game will be top priority," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable that extensive safety precautions have been taken for the return to Amway Center. We continue to work through protocols as outlined by the NBA, CDC, and local health officials and will use the preseason as a trial to assess and evaluate safety measures.”

Orlando began individual player workouts on Tuesday at the AdventHealth Practice Facility at the Amway Center. Friday marked the first day of training camp.

The Magic’s first-half schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the NBA’s first-half schedule can be found at NBA.com.