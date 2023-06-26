NBA unveils Orlando Magic Summer League schedule for NBA 2K24 in Las Vegas

Get ready, Orlando Magic fans. Summer is here!

The NBA announced the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas – and the Orlando Magic are set to kick off Summer League play next month.

All 30 NBA teams are scheduled to play at least five games each. Four of those games will be played between July 7-14 and after that, the top four teams will face off in the playoffs. The remaining teams that don't make the playoff will play a fifth game before the semifinals tip off on July 16.

Orlando Magic Summer League schedule for 2023

Here's a look at the 2023 Orlando Magic Summer League schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:

July 8: Detroit, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

July 10: Indiana, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

July 12: New York, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

July 14: Portland, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

The semifinals are scheduled for July 16 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The championship game will be played July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Teams who don't make it to the playoff will play a fifth game on either July 15 or 16.

Orlando Magic Summer League tickets

Tickets are on sale now at NBAEvents.com.