2023 NBA Draft: Orlando Magic select Anthony Black, Jett Howard in 1st round with 6th, 11th picks

Victor Wembanyama was the presumed No. 1 pick for months, the rare certainty in an NBA draft process that’s often a guessing game.

The San Antonio Spurs took the 19-year-old from France in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He arrives with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation and was met Thursday night with chants of "Wemby! Wemby" from a group of Spurs fans waving signs from the first row of seats in Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Charlotte Hornets took Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite, whose bling-filled jacket stood in sharp contrast to Wembanyama’s solid green look, was the No. 3 pick by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Draft history was made with the Nos. 4 and 5 picks. Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite became the first brothers to be selected in the top 10 of the same draft, with Amen going to the Houston Rockets and Ausar following to the Detroit Pistons.

The Orlando Magic held the sixth and eleventh picks of the evening and selected guard Anthony Black and guard-forward Jett Howard, respectively.

Orlando Magic 2023 Draft Pick: Anthony Black

Black (6’7", 200, 1/20/04) played and started in all 36 games last season as a freshman at the University of Arkansas, averaging 12.8 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 3.9 apg. and 2.06 stlpg. in 34.8 minpg.

He was named to the 2022-23 All-SEC Second Team (coaches) and the 2022-23 All-SEC Freshman Team. Black led the Razorbacks and SEC in minutes played while setting Arkansas freshman records in games played, games started, minutes played (1,253), steals (74) and free throw attempts (190). He was the only player in the SEC to rank in the top 25 in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and blocked shots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Anthony Black (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted sixth overall pick by the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn b Expand

He graduated from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, TX. As a senior (2021-22), he was named a McDonald’s All-American and played in the Iverson Classic. Black led Duncanville to the 2022 Texas 6A state championship and was named the Texas 6A State Tournament MVP. He was also a highly-regarded recruit as a wide receiver, receiving offers from Arkansas, Baylor and Texas among others.

Orlando Magic 2023 Draft Pick: Jett Howard

Howard is officially following in his father’s footsteps now. He was picked by the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, going 11th overall. He’s the son of NBA champion Juwan Howard, now the coach at Michigan. Jett Howard played for his dad this past season.

Howard (6’8", 215, 9/14/03) played and started in 29 games last season as a freshman at the University of Michigan, averaging 14.2 ppg., 2.8 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 31.7 minpg., while shooting .368 (78-212) from three-point range and .800 (60-75) from the free throw line. He was named to the 2022-23 All-Big Ten Third Team (media) and the 2022-23 All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jett Howard (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted 11th overall pick by the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn boro Expand

Howard led the Wolverines in three-pointers made. He scored in double figures 23 times, 20+ points four times and 30+ points once, including a career-high 34 points on Jan. 12 @ Iowa.

He attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL for his final two years of high school. He played in both the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic and the 2022 Iverson Classic. Howard was named Most Valuable Player of the Iverson Classic, scoring 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. He is the son of Jenine and Juwan Howard. Howard was a member of the famed "Fab 5" at Michigan, played 19 years in the NBA and served as an assistant coach for Miami for six years. He played one season (2003-04) with Orlando.

The Orlando Magic will introduce their draft picks at 3 p.m., Friday, June 23, at the AdventHealth Training Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.