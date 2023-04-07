Orlando flag football league shooting for Guinness Book of World Records

On Sundays, Cypress Grove Park in Orlando transforms into several flag football fields.



"We were working out one day with 10 to 15 of us. Less than three years later, it’s this," Antonio Thomas said.



It’s home to the Supreme Flag Football League.



With over 119 teams from around the country competing every week, they hope to soon be verified by the Guinness Book of World Records, as being the largest flag football league in the world.

RELATED: Haley Carter calls on experience as Marine in leadership role with Orlando Pride



"Antonio has definitely been the one to make this happen. So him being able to get that recognition, I think is what would mean the most," Mariah Gearhart said,



During the pandemic, most of the other flag football leagues shut down. That’s why Thomas decided to start this one. He never imagined that it’d grow into what it is today.



Supreme started out as a men’s league. Now there’s also a women’s division too.



"This is somewhere where you can come and just do one thing, and do it with your friends," Danielle Wobschall said.



League leaders are expecting to get confirmation from Guinness about their world record in June. In the meantime, they’re working on wrapping up another successful season at the end of the month.



