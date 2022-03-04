Orlando City travels to take on Chicago Fire FC

article

Orlando City SC (1-0-0, 3 points) heads out on the road for the first time this campaign, traveling to take on Chicago Fire FC (0-0-1, 1 point) on Saturday, March 5. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

The match will be locally televised on FOX35 PLUS and transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.

"Our second game after we had a good result at home, a good opener. Very excited to see the boys get many things right [in the opener]. At the same time, with a lot of challenges that we all have with the first game of the season, we’re going to try to improve them," said Orlando City SC Head Coach Oscar Pareja. "We’re looking forward to this match against Chicago, a good team with a new coach and, certainly, good footballers that also had a good game in Miami [last week]. Our expectations are always the same: trying to go and fight for those three points. Players feel the same, that we can go there and keep competing and add points at this early stage in the season."

The Lions enter the weekend after taking a 2-0 shutout victory over CF Montréal in their season opener this past Sunday. Following a scoreless first half, forwards Alexandre Pato and Benji Michel found the back of the net in the 49th and 59th minutes respectively to give the side the victory, with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese registering a pair of saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Each tallying an assist on Michel’s finish this past Sunday, midfielders Mauricio Pereyra and Júnior Urso sit tied for the team lead in that category, while Gallese was one of 11 goalkeepers in Major League Soccer to start the year with a shutout in between the sticks.

Chicago comes into Saturday’s match looking for their first win of the campaign after battling to a scoreless draw with Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium to open the year. Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina notched four saves to keep the clean sheet for the visitors.

Advertisement

Following Saturday’s contest, the Lions return to Exploria Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, March 12. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with tickets available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.