Orlando City Soccer Club addresses MLS suspension due to coronavirus concerns

Orlando City Soccer Club has followed MLS direction to suspend its matches for the next 30 days, effective immediately.

On Thursday morning, Major League Soccer (MLS) announced that they have suspended its matches for 30 days, effective immediately.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

The Orlando City Soccer Club commented on the suspension, stating that "at the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events."

They provided no other specifics, as the team chose to stick by the league's decision and announcement.

This decision comes after the NBA decided on Wednesday night to suspend its season. Two NBA players have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Both the NBA and MLS were one of four leagues that initially limited access to its locker rooms.

