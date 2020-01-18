Orlando City SC announces 2020 pre-season schedule

article

Orlando City SC has announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Led by Head Coach Oscar Pareja, the Lions will begin preseason training on Monday, January 20 at the Orlando City SC Training Ground in Kissimmee.

Preseason will also feature a nine day trip to Cancun, Mexico, for training and matches, as well as two open-door preseason games that fans can attend.

As part of their annual benefits, Season Ticket Members can receive up to four (4) complimentary tickets to Orlando City’s two open preseason matches at Exploria Stadium at the link here, while the general public can purchase tickets for just $10. Tickets for both matches are now on sale (links below).

The Lions will face off against a variety of different opponents throughout the preseason, set to open in a scrimmage against Stetson University on Saturday, January 25. The team will then travel to Cancun, Mexico for just over a week to train before returning to the Orlando City SC Training Ground for the remainder of the preseason. While in Mexico, City will square off against the Columbus Crew on February 1, followed by a match with Liga Premier side Inter Playa on February 4.

Upon their return, fans will have the opportunity to get an early look at the Lions with an open-door match on Saturday, February 8 when Orlando hosts the Montreal Impact at Exploria Stadium.

Following that match, City will face off in a closed-door contest against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday, February 12 before traveling to the University of South Florida to take on D.C. United three days later.

City will close out its 2020 preseason with an additional two matches at Exploria Stadium, the first coming on Tuesday, February 18 against current Icelandic champion and 27 times Icelandic Champion KR Reykjavík of Iceland’s top-flight, in a match open to the public.

To conclude their slate of matches in preparation for the coming MLS season, the Lions will take on San Antonio FC in a closed-door contest on Friday, February 21.

Orlando City will begin its sixth MLS campaign on Saturday, February 29 at 6 p.m. ET when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium.

The full preseason schedule can be found below:



Mon., Jan. 20: First Training of 2020, Orlando City SC Training Ground | 9 a.m. ET



Sat., Jan. 25: Stetson University, Orlando City SC Training Ground | Closed-Door



Mon., Jan. 27: Depart for Mexico



Sat., Feb. 1: Columbus Crew, Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya | 11 a.m. ET



Tues., Feb. 4: Inter Playa, Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya | 9 a.m. ET



Tues., Feb. 4: Return from Mexico



Sat., Feb. 8: Montreal Impact , Exploria Stadium | 6 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 12: Tampa Bay Rowdies, Exploria Stadium | Closed-Door



Sat., Feb. 15: D.C. United, University of South Florida



Tues., Feb. 18: KR Reykjavík, Exploria Stadium | 6 p.m.



Fri., Feb. 21: San Antonio FC, Exploria Stadium | Closed-Door



Sat., Feb. 29: Home Opener vs. Real Salt Lake, Exploria Stadium | 6 p.m. ET

