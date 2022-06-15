Orlando City returns from international break to take on New England Revolution

article

Orlando City SC (6-5-3, 21 points) returns to MLS play, set to travel to take on the New England Revolution (5-5-4, 19 points) at Gillette Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in a local telecast on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.



In addition to being televised on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, local radio coverage of the match will be available on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9 in Spanish.



"We are preparing against New England after this break and it certainly has been productive since we got some time to recover the players after that [stretch of games] that we had at the end of our last two weeks," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "We are good, happy and getting ready."



City and New England squared off twice during the 2021 MLS regular season, with the Revolution taking a 2-1 victory in the first game at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25. The two sides played to a 2-2 draw nearly a month later at Exploria Stadium, with Nani and Daryl Dike hitting the back of the net for the Lions.



Orlando enters the match after dropping a 3-1 result to FC Dallas at Exploria Stadium in what served as the team’s first loss across the last five games in all competitions. City forward Ercan Kara hit the back of the net in first half stoppage time, his second goal in as many matches in the MLS regular season. Mauricio Pereyra tallied an assist on the goal, his seventh of the season and his 30th across his Orlando City career.



Kara leads the Lions with five goals in all competitions this campaign, followed by Alexandre Pato, Facundo Torres and Júnior Urso each with three.



New England enters the midweek riding a six-game unbeaten streak, dating back to April 30. On Sunday, the Revolution defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park. Gustavo Bou scored the opener for the Revs, with Emmanuel Boateng scoring the late game-winner in the 87th minute.



Wednesday will mark just the second game for the Revolution without their 2022 leading scorer, as forward Adam Buksa was dealt to RC Lens in France's Ligue 1 last week. Buksa had found the back of the net seven times this campaign prior to the transfer. The 2021 MLS Landon Donovan MVP Carlos Gil leads the Revs with seven assists in the regular season.



The Lions will return to Exploria Stadium following the midweek match to square off against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, June 18. Kickoff for that match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with tickets available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.