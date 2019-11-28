Orlando City re-sign Alex De John, Mason Stajduhar to new deals

article

Orlando City SC has secured another duo of returning players, signing defender Alex De John and Homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to new deals ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Lions have signed both players to one-year contracts with options for additional seasons.

De John, 28, appeared in six matches for the Lions in 2019. Prior to his time in Orlando, the New Jersey native had logged 125 career appearances overseas, recording seven goals and two assists in six seasons. Throughout his time in Europe, De John spent time with top clubs in Finland, Norway and Sweden.

“We are very happy to have Alex back with the Club in 2020,” said Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi. “His experience abroad and in the U.S. makes him a valuable member of our roster and adds needed depth to our backline. We look forward to having his presence back within the team for this year.”

Stajduhar, 21, has represented the Lions as a member of their U-16, U-18, and U-23 Academy teams throughout his time in Orlando. He spent the majority of the 2019 season on loan to United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Tulsa Roughnecks, where he appeared in 17 matches, registering 48 saves and two clean sheets. While yet to make his MLS debut, the Salem, Massachusetts native has featured for the United States U-18 and U-20 National teams.

“We are thrilled to have Mason continue with the Club after he had a strong season on loan last year,” Muzzi said. “Investing in and developing our Homegrown players is extremely important to us and Mason exemplifies the pathway we have worked to establish from our Academy to the First Team. We look forward to seeing him grow and contribute to the team even more in the coming year.”

Stajduhar was selected as the starting goalkeeper in the 2019 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer, where they ultimately won over Chivas de Guadalajara’s U-20s in penalty kicks, in Orlando.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.