Orlando City Lions clinch spot in playoffs for first time in franchise history

For the first time in Orlando City's franchise history, the team clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Lions drew in their match, 1-1, facing off against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

The same night, Toronto beat Atlanta, 1-0, which resulted in the Lions getting their spot in the playoffs.

Orlando City is now fourth in the Major League Soccer standings.

If the team finishes the regular season in the Top 4, Orlando City will take home-field advantage for the postseason.