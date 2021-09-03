Orlando City closes out 3-game home stint against Columbus Crew

article

Orlando City SC (9-4-8, 35 points) is set to take on Columbus Crew (7-9-6, 27 points) on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Exploria Stadium in the last fixture of a three-game home stint. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.



The match, presented by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, will serve as the first of Major League Soccer’s Kick Childhood Cancer Month.

Tickets are available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.



"Columbus is a rival that has been struggling lately, but we see that as just data knowing that we have to prepare ourselves in the best way possible. Knowing the rival, we haven’t played them yet this year, but we did last year as one of the best teams in Major League Soccer who won the championship," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "That should be extra motivation for everybody. The importance of the game, the rival, it’s a necessity to just get points. I’m excited to play Columbus here, the boys as always have been training hard and preparing the best they can."



City will look for its seventh-consecutive result on Saturday night while also looking to add to a four-game win streak against the Crew, dating back to 2018. The last time the two sides squared off came on Nov. 4, 2020, a match that saw Benji Michel net a late game-winner in the 84th minute despite the home side being down a man.



The Lions come into the fixture following a scoreless draw against Inter Miami CF last Friday. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese tallied a pair of saves in his return to the lineup to record his fifth shutout of the season and the seventh in total for the Club on the year.



Nani leads the Lions with nine goals this season, followed by Michel with four. Mauricio Pereyra holds the team-high in assists with eight, with Nani following with six.



Columbus enters the weekend after taking a come-from-behind victory over rivals FC Cincinnati in its last outing. A brace from Miguel Berry in the 81st and 82nd minutes, respectively, led the Crew to a home victory at Lower.com Field.



Lucas Zelarayan leads the Crew with seven goals this year, followed by Gyasi Zardes with four. Zelarayan also sits tied for the team-high in assists with Pedro Santos, each with three on the year.



Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will head out on the road to take on Atlanta United FC on Friday, Sept. 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

