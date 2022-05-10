Orlando City beats Philadelphia Union, advances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Tournament

article

Orlando City scored two goals in the second half against Philadelphia Union, winning 2-1 at Exploria Stadium Tuesday night. City moves on to the round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Tournament.

Ercan Kara and Andrés Perea found the back of the net for the Lions, the former netting his third goal across all competitions in 2022 and the latter scoring his first of the year. Perea scored the decider against the Union in their last visit to downtown Orlando less than a year ago, netting the game-winner in a 2-1 victory in league play.



Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar tallied three saves in between the sticks for his second-consecutive Open Cup victory, including a denial of a point-blank shot from the Union at the death to secure the win.



"I thought it was a very enjoyable game for our fans. The intensity shows the respect that both teams have for the cup. It wasn’t far from the high level of the league," Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja said in a post-game press conference.

"I’m really happy for the goal. It’s good for my confidence," Perea said.

Orlando gave up a goal in the 77th minute when Philadelphia's Stuart Findlay got one past Mason Stajduhar.

The team's Round of 16 opponent is set to be determined via a draw on Thursday. The Lions jump back into MLS play and will play Toronto on Saturday in a 3 p.m. ET kickoff at BMO Field.