Chlorine leak prompts warning for residents in The Villages to remain inside homes

The Brief A chlorine leak was reported Thursday evening near Buena Vista Blvd. and Turtle Mound Path in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in The Villages to stay indoors after a reported chlorine leak.

Authorities said the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Buena Vista Boulevard and Turtle Mound Path. Firefighters and law enforcement are on scene responding to the leak.

