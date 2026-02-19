Expand / Collapse search

Chlorine leak prompts warning for residents in The Villages to remain inside homes

Published  February 19, 2026 9:00pm EST
Sumter County News
The Brief

  • A chlorine leak was reported Thursday evening near Buena Vista Blvd. and Turtle Mound Path in The Villages.

  • Firefighters and law enforcement are on scene responding to the incident.

  • Residents are advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed until further notice.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in The Villages to stay indoors after a reported chlorine leak.

Authorities said the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Buena Vista Boulevard and Turtle Mound Path. Firefighters and law enforcement are on scene responding to the leak.

Residents are advised to remain inside and keep all windows and doors closed until further notice.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

 

