Chlorine leak prompts warning for residents in The Villages to remain inside homes
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in The Villages to stay indoors after a reported chlorine leak.
Authorities said the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Buena Vista Boulevard and Turtle Mound Path. Firefighters and law enforcement are on scene responding to the leak.
Residents are advised to remain inside and keep all windows and doors closed until further notice.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.