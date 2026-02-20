Downtown Winter Garden businesses forced to close or relocate after building sale

The Brief Multiple businesses in downtown Winter Garden are being forced to close. Some people are worried the city’s old-time charm will be wiped out as developers buy up properties. A city representative said they have no say on who comes and goes.



Several longtime businesses in downtown Winter Garden are being forced to close after the sale of their building, raising concerns among owners and customers about the future of the city’s historic charm.

Two businesses said they are now working to secure new brick-and-mortar locations.

Getting down to business

The backstory:

Three Birds Café is closing its doors on February 26, but business isn’t to blame.

"They have great sandwiches, nice lattes," said customer Alon Simone.

The place was packed Thursday afternoon as the lunch crowd formed a queue.

It was Stephen Collier’s first time there – and likely his last, now that the building has been sold and the tenants told to get out.

"It’s a shame… you’ve got a beautiful place in the middle of the city – gone," said Collier. "That’s just another one gone."

The café isn’t alone; multiple other businesses in the building are being forced to pack up and move along.

Heidi Hardman, owner of Polka Dotz, said she has been in business there for close to two decades.

"It’s just really sad to just come in and devastate the small businesses that have made this town," Hardman said.

Who purchased the building?

According to state records, the bond building at 2 West Plant Street was sold on Dec. 31.

The new owner, Anton Property Investors, LLC, opted not to renew leases for the several tenants inside – including Three Birds Café and Polka Dotz.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Both business owners said they had little to no communication about any of it. All they know – is they’ve got to pack… and leave behind years’ worth of work building their customer base.

As for what’s to replace them?

"We just don’t know what’s going to happen," said Three Birds Café owner, Ashley Morton.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

FOX 35 reached out Anton Property Investors, LLC; we didn’t get a response.

Morton, Hardman, and others are worried the new development will kill the charm of Winter Garden.

"Why don’t we know the master plan of this individual that has the money to buy up this whole town, but we don’t know what’s going in or what’s going out," Morton asked.

City's response

In a statement, a city representative told FOX 35 they know the impacted businesses are valued parts of the winter garden downtown brand, but added.

"Individuals and corporations have the right to buy, sell, and lease property. The city does not have the legal authority to intervene in or control these private real estate transactions or lease decisions, provided they comply with applicable laws and codes."

What's next:

Both business owners are working to finalize plans for new brick and mortar locations.

There is a city council meeting on February 26 to discuss further development.