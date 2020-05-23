NBA talking with Disney about resuming season

article

The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July. It's the clearest sign yet that the league believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Basketball Players Association is also part of the talks with Disney.

Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the conversations were still "exploratory," and that the site would be used for practices and housing as well.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is a 255-acre campus with multiple arenas that could host games simultaneously and has been home to, among other things, the Jr. NBA World Championship in recent years. ESPN is primarily owned by Disney, one of the NBA's broadcast partners.

Space won't be an issue, even if Major League Soccer -- which is also in talks to resume its season at Disney -- is there at the same time as the NBA. The entire Disney complex is roughly 40 square miles, with nearly 24,000 hotel rooms owned or operated by Disney within the campus.



