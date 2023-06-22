NBA draft sees Wembanyama officially go No. 1

article

It’s finally official. Victor Wembanyama is going to the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, as has been expected for many months. The Spurs took the French teen who is listed at 7-foot-4 with the first overall selection.

This is the third time that the Spurs had the top overall selection. They chose David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. Both of those players became NBA champions and members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

And Wembanyama will follow in their footsteps now. He instantly becomes the centerpiece of San Antonio’s hopes to return to the postseason and start contending for titles again. The Spurs have won five championships under coach Gregg Popovich, with the last of those in 2014.

There’s no debate at No. 1. Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The intrigue at No. 2 will go down to the wire. As of 7:40 p.m. Eastern, or roughly 30 minutes before the pick, Brandon Miller was the significant favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Scoot Henderson was the second choice in those odds.

