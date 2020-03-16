NASCAR postponing all races through May 3
LAKE MARY, Fla. - NASCAR announced on Monday that it is postponing all of its races through May 3.
Officials say the company plans to return to racing in Martinsville, Virginia.
In a statement, NASCAR officials said: "We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closes with public health officials and medical experts."
This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.