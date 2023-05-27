Myla Hill, daughter of Grant Hill, forging on path in MMA

Amateur MMA fighter, Myla Hill is getting a lot of attention, starting her career with a perfect 3-0 record.

"I love it, man. It’s awesome," Myla Hill said.

While some newcomers may shy away from the spotlight, she’s used to it. She’s the daughter of basketball hall-of-famer, Grant Hill and Grammy-nominated singer, Tamia. But Myla is happy blazing her own trail.

"I can’t sing. I’m pretty short and I’m not a dude. So, I can’t do any of the stuff that they did. So just finding my own path and straying away from what people expect," Myla Hill said.

Myla started mixed martial arts training at VI Levels gym in Winter Garden in 2019. She made her amateur debut two years later. The 21-year-old hopes to turn pro in the near future.

"Myla’s very talented, very athletic, very committed to the cause as we say. And the cause is of course her becoming a world champion," Myla’s coach Jonathan Burke said.

Burke said there’s a misconception that you have to come from a gritty background in order to succeed in this sport. She’s the opposite. However, she has an undeniable drive.

"It’s all I’ve known. What’s super important to me is upholding my family legacy. The Hill last name comes with a lot," Myla Hill said.

"You have to really love it. This is not something where you can say ‘oh you know what. I want to be a fighter. It’s grueling, it’s tough," Burke said.

Myla takes her training very seriously, but she’s also a full-time student at Rollins College, where she’s majoring in business management. It’s a promise she made to her family while pursuing her career in the cage.