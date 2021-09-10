Liberty H.S. forced to sit out practice for a week after player tested positive for COVID

After a Liberty High School player tested positive for COVID, the team wasn’t allowed to practice all last week.

Take a week off from practices during the season and it’s pretty easy to get out of football shape.

Liberty following COVID protocols was forced to do so last week.

"There’s going to be road bumps regardless if it’s COVID, if it’s injuries. But, we’re not going to quit on each other. We’re definitely not going to quit on each other on having the best football season," Liberty High School Athletic Director Michael Bavin said.

Organized teams practices started back up on Tuesday.

It’s been a rough few days for some players as they get used to being back in pads.

"It’s different. We all had to get back in shape for sure. After that week, people haven’t been running," sophomore quarter Jeremiah Pierre-Lewis said.

Others took the time off to get better.

"I worked with my receivers just to get our timing down, just to get a workout and get this win on Friday," Pierre-Lewis said.

With just three days of practice before Friday’s game, the Chargers have to be dialed in this week.

Advertisement

"They’re just hungry. They’re good kids and they’re just hungry to prove that they belong in Osceola County as one of the better teams," Liberty High School Head Coach Brett Monroe said.