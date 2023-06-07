Jacksonville Jaguars reveal exciting plans for stadium: Huddle up!

article

After three years of contemplating, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their plans to transform downtown Jacksonville with a new stadium design.

This sleek design comes with much to look forward to especially for the Jacksonville community.

Here are some of the new things, mentioned on their website, that fans can look forward to when the renovations are complete.

Fans will be able to embark through a network of biking and walking trails, parklands, green ways, beaches, and marshes that lead to the main concourse. This concept was created to bring in the many characteristics of the Florida environment

Seating for bowls and concerts will upgrade to a 62,000 capacity, with an expansion capability of 71,500

There will be a 360 concourse much bigger than the previous one and will contain distinct Jacksonville food, along with many interactive bars

With all these new renovations, there will be plenty of job openings when completed

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars

Along with those