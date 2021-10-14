Gronkowski, David out with injuries ahead of Bucs Thursday Night Football matchup

article

While Tom Brady's thumb injury made headlines this week, other Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are still fighting to get back on the field.

The team announced linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss Thursday night's game against the Eagles, after not practicing all week.

Tampa listed center Ryan Jensen and Jason Pierre-Paul as questionable.

Injury-wise, it's been a challenging year for the Bucs. But they've learned to adjust.

The Bucs are 6.5 point favorites over the Eagles.

"We’re most dangerous when we have 11 people on the same page. Doing the right thing, all trusting. Byron said the other day, even if we do it wrong, we do it wrong together," Tom Brady told reporters earlier in the week. "That still gives us the chance to make the plays. So our communication, us all being on the same page is important. We’re working hard at that every day."

Thursday's game kicks off from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 8:20 p.m. on FOX.