Griffin brothers living apart in the NFL and enjoying the rivalry

For the first time in their professional careers, the Griffin brothers are playing for different NFL teams.

Shaquill is in his first season playing cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shaquem recently signed to play linebacker for the Miami Dolphins.

This is also the first time since these twins have been in the NFL that they're living apart. In fact, they've only lived apart once in their entire lives - and only for a year.

The Griffins are embracing their time apart, but still talking on the phone multiple times a day. And they're also enjoying their new rivalry. The Jaguars play the Dolphins in Week 6 of the NFL regular season.

