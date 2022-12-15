Friday's Cure Bowl features matchup of conference champs: Sun Belt's Troy, C-USA's UTSA

article

The winner of the only FBS bowl matchup featuring conference champions will finish on a 12-game winning streak as Troy State University and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) meet for the first time in Orlando this week.

No. 23 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 22 UTSA (11-2) each rattled off 10 consecutive wins after losing two of three to begin the season. The Trojans then captured their first Sun Belt title since 2017 and the Roadrunners repeated as Conference USA champs. The two teams will face off in the Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Friday with kickoff at 3 p.m. (ESPN).

The Cure Bowl is one of three bowl games held in Orlando. This will be the eighth installment of the bowl game dedicated to helping raise funds for cancer research.

Kevorian Barnes #31 of the UTSA Roadrunners celebrates his touchdown run with teammates in game against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Alamodome on December 2, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) Expand

UTSA’s prolific quarterback, Frank Harris, will be pitted against a Troy defense that has limited opponents to 325.3 yards and 17.5 points per game. Harris, a red-shirt senior who’s already announced he’ll return for another season with the Roadrunners moving to the American Athletic Conference, ranked fourth nationally in total offense at 342.5 per game. He’s thrown for 3,865 yards and 31 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, while also rushing for 588 yards and nine TDs. The high-scoring Roadrunners average 486.1 yards and 38.7 points.

Other players to watch will be Troy's quarterback, Gunnar Watson, who this season has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,705 yards, had 13 touchdowns, and threw 10 interceptions. Running back Kimani Vidal is the Trojans’ leading rusher with 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns, while running back DK Billingsley has run for 656 yards and eight TDs.

Harris too has plenty of playmakers around him, including wide receivers Zakhari Franklin (86 receptions, 1,100 yards, 14 TDs) and Joshua Cephus (87 catches, 985 yards, six TDs). Running backs Kevorian Barnes and Brendan Brady have combined for 1,412 yards and 15 TDs rushing.

Troy Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) during the game between Troy Trojans and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on November 19, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

The Trojans lost to Mississippi 28-10 and Appalachian State 32-28 during the regular season. Troy’s defense allowed just 3.92 points per game in the fourth quarter this season, with seven of 13 opponents going scoreless over the final 15 minutes of regulation. un Belt defensive player of the year Carlton Martial is Troy’s top defender with 563 career tackles, along with six interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

UTSA’s only losses were Houston 37-35 in triple overtime and at Texas 41-20. The Roadrunners are 0-3 all-time in bowl games, including a 38-24 loss to San Diego State in last year’s Frisco Bowl. UTSA is 0-10 all-time vs. opponents ranked in the Top 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.