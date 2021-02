article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already made history as the first team to play the Super Bowl in their own stadium. Tonight, they are trying to become the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV kicked off at 6:30 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. We’ll have updates here from in and around the stadium.

The Weeknd performed the halftime show with plenty of fireworks, neon, and mirrors.