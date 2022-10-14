FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 8

article

Here are high school football scores for the eighth week of the regular season.



PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Apopka 20, Lake Brantley 13

Armwood 70, Tampa Freedom 0

Astronaut 34, Space Coast 7

Baldwin 19, Westside 12

Bartow 27, Haines City 13

Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27

Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0

Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24

Braddock 42, Varela 14

Braden River 31, Parrish Community 21

Cardinal Newman 69, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0

Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7

Central Florida Christian 66, Santa Fe Catholic 0

Christopher Columbus Catholic 35, Doral Academy Charter 7

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7

Coral Gables 24, Miami Beach 7

Cypress Lake 10, East Lee County 0

Dunnellon 18, Crystal River 15

East Bay 35, Lennard 0

Edgewater 23, Ocoee 13

Eustis 30, Umatilla 22

Evangelical Christian 33, St. John Neumann 0

Fernandina Beach 42, West Nassau County 14

First Academy-Leesburg 35, Keswick Christian 8

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Nease 28

Fletcher 26, Englewood 14

Florida 51, Godby 7

Fort Myers 35, South Fort Myers 0

Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Boca Raton Christian 0

Fort White 21, Dixie County 13

Frostproof 44, Mulberry 0

Gainesville Christian 49, First Coast Christian 18

George Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0

Hagerty 55, Colonial 0

Harmony 38, Viera 13

Hillsborough 70, Leto 6

Immokalee 29, Palmetto Ridge 0

Jensen Beach 37, South Fork 0

Jones 13, Boone 9

Lake Minneola 62, South Lake 14

Lake Wales 42, Gateway 0

Lake Weir 24, Taylor 17

Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0

Lakeland Christian 28, Victory Christian 27, OT

Largo 28, Seminole 0

Lecanto 14, Gulf 13

Lehigh 19, Charlotte 14

Lemon Bay 41, Bayshore 0

Melbourne 27, Heritage 19

Merritt Island Christian 48, Eastland Christian School 14

Miami Krop 39, Hollywood Hills 12

Naples 59, Lely 0

North Florida Christian 55, Rocky Bayou Christian 0

North Marion 51, West Port 12

Ocala Trinity Catholic 26, Ponte Vedra 21

Ocala Vanguard 62, Tavares 8

Old Plank Christian 24, Duval Charter 18, OT

Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14

Out-of-Door Academy 54, Cocoa Beach 10

Oviedo Master's Academy 27, Orangewood Christian 22

Plantation American Heritage 24, Stranahan 0

Sanford Seminole 27, DeLand 10

Sebring 49, Fort Pierce Westwood 7

Seminole Osceola 50, Countryside 14

Shorecrest Prep 54, Academy at the Lakes 0

Springstead 27, Land O'Lakes 17

Spruce Creek 19, University (Orange City) 7

St. Petersburg Canterbury 56, Real Life Christian 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Fort Lauderdale 13

Suwannee 36, Madison County 7

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0

Terry Parker 32, First Coast 18

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 56, Foundation Christian 25

Timber Creek 35, Orlando University 3

True North 34, Somerset Silver Palms 33

Wakulla 35, Taylor County 12

Williston 56, Trenton 0

Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

North Port vs. Poinciana, ppd. to Oct 24th.

Oasis vs. Gateway Charter, ppd. to Oct 14th.

Port Charlotte vs. Southeast, ppd. to Oct 21st.

