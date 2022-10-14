FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 8
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the eighth week of the regular season.
PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Apopka 20, Lake Brantley 13
Armwood 70, Tampa Freedom 0
Astronaut 34, Space Coast 7
Baldwin 19, Westside 12
Bartow 27, Haines City 13
Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27
Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0
Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24
Braddock 42, Varela 14
Braden River 31, Parrish Community 21
Cardinal Newman 69, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0
Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7
Central Florida Christian 66, Santa Fe Catholic 0
Christopher Columbus Catholic 35, Doral Academy Charter 7
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7
Coral Gables 24, Miami Beach 7
Cypress Lake 10, East Lee County 0
Dunnellon 18, Crystal River 15
East Bay 35, Lennard 0
Edgewater 23, Ocoee 13
Eustis 30, Umatilla 22
Evangelical Christian 33, St. John Neumann 0
Fernandina Beach 42, West Nassau County 14
First Academy-Leesburg 35, Keswick Christian 8
Flagler Palm Coast 42, Nease 28
Fletcher 26, Englewood 14
Florida 51, Godby 7
Fort Myers 35, South Fort Myers 0
Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Boca Raton Christian 0
Fort White 21, Dixie County 13
Frostproof 44, Mulberry 0
Gainesville Christian 49, First Coast Christian 18
George Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0
Hagerty 55, Colonial 0
Harmony 38, Viera 13
Hillsborough 70, Leto 6
Immokalee 29, Palmetto Ridge 0
Jensen Beach 37, South Fork 0
Jones 13, Boone 9
Lake Minneola 62, South Lake 14
Lake Wales 42, Gateway 0
Lake Weir 24, Taylor 17
Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0
Lakeland Christian 28, Victory Christian 27, OT
Largo 28, Seminole 0
Lecanto 14, Gulf 13
Lehigh 19, Charlotte 14
Lemon Bay 41, Bayshore 0
Melbourne 27, Heritage 19
Merritt Island Christian 48, Eastland Christian School 14
Miami Krop 39, Hollywood Hills 12
Naples 59, Lely 0
North Florida Christian 55, Rocky Bayou Christian 0
North Marion 51, West Port 12
Ocala Trinity Catholic 26, Ponte Vedra 21
Ocala Vanguard 62, Tavares 8
Old Plank Christian 24, Duval Charter 18, OT
Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14
Out-of-Door Academy 54, Cocoa Beach 10
Oviedo Master's Academy 27, Orangewood Christian 22
Plantation American Heritage 24, Stranahan 0
Sanford Seminole 27, DeLand 10
Sebring 49, Fort Pierce Westwood 7
Seminole Osceola 50, Countryside 14
Shorecrest Prep 54, Academy at the Lakes 0
Springstead 27, Land O'Lakes 17
Spruce Creek 19, University (Orange City) 7
St. Petersburg Canterbury 56, Real Life Christian 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Fort Lauderdale 13
Suwannee 36, Madison County 7
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0
Terry Parker 32, First Coast 18
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 56, Foundation Christian 25
Timber Creek 35, Orlando University 3
True North 34, Somerset Silver Palms 33
Wakulla 35, Taylor County 12
Williston 56, Trenton 0
Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
North Port vs. Poinciana, ppd. to Oct 24th.
Oasis vs. Gateway Charter, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Port Charlotte vs. Southeast, ppd. to Oct 21st.