FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 8

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the eighth week of the regular season. 


  PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
  Apopka 20, Lake Brantley 13
  Armwood 70, Tampa Freedom 0
  Astronaut 34, Space Coast 7
  Baldwin 19, Westside 12
  Bartow 27, Haines City 13
  Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27
  Berkeley Prep 52, Dunedin 0
  Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24
  Braddock 42, Varela 14
  Braden River 31, Parrish Community 21
  Cardinal Newman 69, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0
  Carrollwood Day 49, Seffner Christian 7
  Central Florida Christian 66, Santa Fe Catholic 0
  Christopher Columbus Catholic 35, Doral Academy Charter 7
  Clearwater Central Catholic 42, Cambridge Christian 7
  Coral Gables 24, Miami Beach 7
  Cypress Lake 10, East Lee County 0
  Dunnellon 18, Crystal River 15
  East Bay 35, Lennard 0
  Edgewater 23, Ocoee 13
  Eustis 30, Umatilla 22
  Evangelical Christian 33, St. John Neumann 0
  Fernandina Beach 42, West Nassau County 14
  First Academy-Leesburg 35, Keswick Christian 8
  Flagler Palm Coast 42, Nease 28
  Fletcher 26, Englewood 14
  Florida 51, Godby 7
  Fort Myers 35, South Fort Myers 0
  Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Boca Raton Christian 0
  Fort White 21, Dixie County 13
  Frostproof 44, Mulberry 0
  Gainesville Christian 49, First Coast Christian 18
  George Steinbrenner 42, Palm Harbor University 0
  Hagerty 55, Colonial 0
  Harmony 38, Viera 13
  Hillsborough 70, Leto 6
  Immokalee 29, Palmetto Ridge 0
  Jensen Beach 37, South Fork 0
  Jones 13, Boone 9
  Lake Minneola 62, South Lake 14
  Lake Wales 42, Gateway 0
  Lake Weir 24, Taylor 17
  Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0
  Lakeland Christian 28, Victory Christian 27, OT
  Largo 28, Seminole 0
  Lecanto 14, Gulf 13
  Lehigh 19, Charlotte 14
  Lemon Bay 41, Bayshore 0
  Melbourne 27, Heritage 19
  Merritt Island Christian 48, Eastland Christian School 14
  Miami Krop 39, Hollywood Hills 12
  Naples 59, Lely 0
  North Florida Christian 55, Rocky Bayou Christian 0
  North Marion 51, West Port 12
  Ocala Trinity Catholic 26, Ponte Vedra 21
  Ocala Vanguard 62, Tavares 8
  Old Plank Christian 24, Duval Charter 18, OT
  Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14
  Out-of-Door Academy 54, Cocoa Beach 10
  Oviedo Master's Academy 27, Orangewood Christian 22
  Plantation American Heritage 24, Stranahan 0
  Sanford Seminole 27, DeLand 10
  Sebring 49, Fort Pierce Westwood 7
  Seminole Osceola 50, Countryside 14
  Shorecrest Prep 54, Academy at the Lakes 0
  Springstead 27, Land O'Lakes 17
  Spruce Creek 19, University (Orange City) 7
  St. Petersburg Canterbury 56, Real Life Christian 0
  St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Fort Lauderdale 13
  Suwannee 36, Madison County 7
  Tampa Bay Tech 28, Wharton 0
  Terry Parker 32, First Coast 18
  The Classical Academy of Sarasota 56, Foundation Christian 25
  Timber Creek 35, Orlando University 3
  True North 34, Somerset Silver Palms 33
  Wakulla 35, Taylor County 12
  Williston 56, Trenton 0
  Zephyrhills Christian 40, Bishop McLaughlin 0
  POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
  North Port vs. Poinciana, ppd. to Oct 24th.
  Oasis vs. Gateway Charter, ppd. to Oct 14th.
  Port Charlotte vs. Southeast, ppd. to Oct 21st.
 