FOX 35 Football Friday Night: Playoffs Week One

We have reached the playoffs for high school football in Florida. Our featured game was a regular-season re-match between Mainland and Jones. Meanwhile, Seminole continued its quest for repeat state title hosting Winter Park. Scores from around the state are listed below:



PREP FOOTBALL

Gainesville Christian 53, Impact Christian 52



Class 8A Region I Quarterfinal

Apopka 42, Creekside 0

Bartram Trail 42, Lake Brantley 6

Lake Mary 20, Timber Creek 14

Sanford Seminole 41, Winter Park 27



Class 8A Region II Quarterfinal

Boone 42, Wellington 7

Palm Beach Central 41, St. Lucie Centennial 9

Treasure Coast 47, Palm Beach Gardens 22

Vero Beach 46, Forest Hill 14



Class 8A Region III Quarterfinal

Kissimmee Osceola 28, Newsome 21

Sarasota Riverview 31, George Steinbrenner 7

Venice 55, Plant City 7

West Orange 55, Durant 6



Class 8A Region IV Quarterfinal

Christopher Columbus Catholic 54, Miami Krop 0

Deerfield Beach 21, Boca Raton Community 7

Western 43, Douglas 7



Class 7A Region I Quarterfinal

Nease 24, Spruce Creek 21

Niceville 20, Atlantic Coast 6

University (Orange City) 35, Fletcher 14



Class 7A Region II Quarterfinal

Edgewater 42, Bartow 13

Lake Gibson 24, Lakeland 20

Martin County 26, Viera 15

Melbourne 41, Seminole Ridge 7



Class 7A Region III Quarterfinal

Lehigh 27, Gaither 0

Palmetto 41, Wiregrass Ranch 6

Tampa Bay Tech 30, Largo 7

Wharton 15, Mitchell 8



Class 7A Region IV Quarterfinal

Dillard 42, Fort Lauderdale 0

Homestead 55, South Broward 3

Miramar 28, Doral Academy Charter 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Atlantic Community 7



Class 6A Region I Quarterfinal

Lincoln 34, Gainesville 7

Mosley 52, Gulf Breeze 35

Pine Forest 26, Rickards 7

Riverside 17, Columbia 3



Class 6A Region II Quarterfinal

Auburndale 41, Belleview 7

Jones 35, Mainland 28

Lake Wales 35, Port St. Lucie 0

Ocala Vanguard 38, Heritage 0



Class 6A Region III Quarterfinal

Braden River 30, Countryside 16

Hillsborough 33, Pinellas Park 27

Jesuit 50, Boca Ciega 0

Sumner 8, St. Petersburg Northeast 6



Class 6A Region IV Quarterfinal

Coconut Creek 36, South Fort Myers 12

Miami Northwestern 71, Fort Myers 19

Naples 37, Charlotte 0

Plantation 44, Dunbar 20



Class 5A Region I Quarterfinal(

Raines 24, Terry Parker 10

Wakulla 52, Bishop Kenny 24

West Florida 35, North Marion 14



Class 5A Region II Quarterfinal

Bishop Moore 21, Dunnellon 20

Merritt Island 51, Leesburg 0

Rockledge 40, Seabreeze 0

Satellite 41, Tavares 7



Class 5A Region III Quarterfinal

Clearwater 55, Hudson 14

Gibbs 12, Zephyrhills 10

Nature Coast Tech 24, Chamberlain 21

Sebring 41, Wesley Chapel 0



Class 5A Region IV Quarterfinal

Miami Killian 60, Cypress Lake 0

Plantation American Heritage 42, Boynton Beach 14

Stranahan 22, Estero 7



Class 4A Region I Quarterfinal

Baldwin 28, Marianna 14

Gadsden County 16, Andrew Jackson 14



Class 4A Region II Quarterfinal

Keystone Heights 50, Umatilla 0

South Sumter 48, Hernando 14



Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal

Clewiston 42, Tenoroc 6

Glades Central 34, Delray American Heritage 20



Class 4A Region IV Quarterfinal

Miami Washington 30, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 6

Pine Crest 10, Immaculata-La Salle 7



Class 3A Region I Quarterfinal

Florida 55, Episcopal 13

P.K. Yonge 56, Crescent City 7



Class 3A Region II Quarterfinal

First Academy-Orlando 42, Lake Placid 7

Frostproof 40, Windermere Prep 6



Class 3A Region III Quarterfinal

Bishop Verot 39, Cardinal Mooney 0

Tampa Catholic 26, Carrollwood Day 25



Class 3A Region IV Quarterfinal

Miami Edison 51, Somerset South Homestead 0



Class 2A Region I Quarterfinal

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 41, North Florida Christian 35

University Christian 66, Rocky Bayou Christian 0



Class 2A Region II Quarterfinal

Holy Trinity Episcopal 37, Orangewood Christian 29

Victory Christian 24, Foundation Academy 7



Class 2A Region III Quarterfinal

Community School of Naples 31, Evangelical Christian 8

Seffner Christian 35, St. John Neumann 20



Class 2A Region IV Quarterfinal

Glades Day 38, Westminster Academy 0

John Carroll Catholic 41, True North 20



Class 1A Region I Quarterfinal

Holmes County 19, Freeport 17

Northview 27, Bozeman School 21



Class 1A Region II Quarterfinal

Liberty County 27, Sneads 26

Madison County 35, Wewahitchka 0



Class 1A Region III Quarterfinal

Lafayette 21, Fort White 0

Union County 49, Trenton 13



Class 1A Region IV Quarterfinal

Bradford 51, Newberry 13

Wildwood 29, Fort Meade 13



SSAC 8-Man 3A Championship

Donahue Academy 28, St. Petersburg Canterbury 18