Former Apopka native Jalen Carter expected to be top 10 pick in NFL draft

Central Florida is represented at the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Former Apopka High School standout, Jalen Carter is one of 17 prospects attending the draft in-person. Carter has been a star at every level.

He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Carter helped lead the Blue Darters to a state championship appearance in 2019.

He was a beast at Georgia, earning playing time right away as a true freshman. Carter was an integral part of the Bulldogs’ historic defenses.

He recorded 83 tackles and six sacks during his collegiate career, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

Multiple mock drafts show Carter being selected in the top 10.

Carter’s family and friends will gather for a watch party in Apopka Thursday night to see the hometown kid have his name called on the big stage.