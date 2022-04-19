English Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea to meet in Orlando on July 23

article

English Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the world's most popular and successful professional soccer clubs, will meet at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on July 23 for the Florida Cup. The stateside derby will be the finale of a week-long "FC Series" expansion featuring international matches across the United States.

The Florida Cup has taken place in the state since 2015, featuring clubs from all over the world. In 2022, the FC Series will extend the "Clash of Nations" festival to multiple venues.

Orlando City SC will host three-time English Premier League champions Arsenal FC on Wednesday, July 20. The match at Exploria Stadium will mark the first meeting between the two sides all-time. Kickoff time for the match will be announced at a later date. Chelsea will headline two other international matches across the U.S. during the FC Series — on July 16 and 20 — with locations and opponents to be announced.

"We’re excited to be able to provide our fans and the greater Orlando soccer community the opportunity to experience one of the world’s most iconic clubs, Arsenal FC, right here in the best soccer venue in America, Exploria Stadium," said Jarrod Dillon, Orlando City SC president of business operations. "Not only will the friendly be a phenomenal experience for our fans, but we are excited to see our Lions take the field against a top international opponent. This is going to be a match that no one will want to miss."

"This game is a unique opportunity for us to host one of Europe’s most recognized teams at Exploria Stadium," said City EVP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Luiz Muzzi. "This is a great way for our players to get high-level gameplay and for our fans to see us match up with a very exciting Premier League opponent. We’re looking forward to it."

Arsenal has a storied history in England, having won a record 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, 16 FA Community Shields, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and 13 EFL and Premier League titles, including an undefeated season in the 2003-04 season.

The FC Series is a national expansion of the Florida Cup, held in the state since 2015 featuring clubs from across the globe. The largest annual international soccer event in the Sunshine State, the Florida Cup is a global platform that combines sports, music and entertainment. In 2021, the event's international TV audience reached over 5 million unique viewers. In 2022, the event expands to the FC Series featuring multiple matches across the United States.

2022 FC SERIES MATCH SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, JULY 16 – CLASH OF NATIONS

Chelsea FC (England) vs. TBD | Time TBD (Evening)

TBD

TBD

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 – CLASH OF NATIONS

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Orlando City SC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, FL

Chelsea FC (England) vs. TBD | Time TBD (Evening)

TBD

TBD

SATURDAY, JULY 23 – FLORIDA CUP

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Chelsea FC (England) | Time TBD (Evening)

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.

