Disney to Colorado? Friendly bets arise with the tip off of the NBA Finals

With the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat going head-to-head in the NBA Finals, a friendly competition arose between the two cities.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez challenged Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to see who will win the NBA Finals. The tweet demonstrated her confidence that Miami will be the clear winner.

Mayor Hancock fired back with a video on the newly added "Denver Nuggets Way," with Denver Nugget Dancers, and the mascot all decked out in their sports team's gear. In the video, he accepted the terms of the bet with confidence that his team will win.

On the other hand, Gov. Jared Polis has his eyes on a bigger prize. The Colorado governor challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney in hopes that he will get Walt Disney World to move to Colorado. Neither Disney nor DeSantis has responded to this challenge.

The Heat and Nuggets are currently tied at one game a piece, and their next game is Wednesday in Miami.

The Miami Heat have won three championships and have made six finals appearances in franchise history. Meanwhile, this is Denver's first finals appearance and would be their first championship if they are to take down the Heat.

It is still too early to tell who will be this year's champions, but both teams will continue to fight for the title.