DeLand mayor lets everyone skip work to watch Stetson's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance vs. UConn

As the Stetson Hatters prepare for their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon, the mayor of DeLand is making sure the city is watching!

Mayor Christopher Cloudman took to X on Friday morning to share a hilarious "get out of work excuse letter" so Hatters fans can tune into the March Madness matchup at 2:45 p.m.

"No excuses!" he said.

A photo of the letter was shared on social media, which allows DeLand residents to fill in their name and provide it to their employer.

"[Insert name here] will need to pay full attention and send positive vibes to the team today as they face the defending National Champion UConn Huskies," the letter said. "In the event you do not have a team to cheer for, I invite you to watch and support the Hatters in pursuit of their first-ever National Championship."

Additionally, Cloudman declared March 22 to be Stetson Hatter day in the City of DeLand.

No. 1 seeded UConn and Stetson are scheduled to tip off at 2:45 p.m. in the first-round matchup at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The game will be televised on CBS.