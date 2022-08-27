Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International: NASCAR race moved to Sunday due to Florida weather

We'll try again on Sunday, race fans! The NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Sunday morning after strong storms moved through the area Saturday night.

The race is now scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Parking lots will open at 7 a.m., and grandstand admission gates and UNOH FanZone will open at 8 a.m.

The race was supposed to begin at 7 p.m., but the start was delayed due to lightning in the area, and then the race was eventually postponed to Sunday.