Cheez-It Bowl Game Day: What to know before match featuring Florida State vs. Oklahoma

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando with kick-off set for 5:30 p.m. This year, the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) face the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6).

After their worst regular-season finish in over two decades, the Sooners look to win their third straight bowl and first under coach Brent Venables, with a winning record at stake. The Seminoles had their first winning season since coach Jimbo Fisher left the program in 2017 and look for their first bowl win since the 2017 season under coach Mike Norvell.

As fans descend upon Orlando for the big game, there are a few things to keep in mind for a fun and successful Cheez-It Bowl game day. For starters, arrive early, know which items are prohibited, and avoid bringing a bag, if at all possible. Gates open two hours prior to kickoff, so you have plenty of time to get through the gates and find your seat. You can view and print a seating chart for Camping World Stadium here (PDF).

Parking at the Cheez-It Bowl

All stadium parking lots are manned and reserved for permit parking, recreational vehicles, chartered buses, and disabled parking. Parking lots open at 12:30 p.m. on gameday. RV Lots open at 12:30 p.m. on game day and all vehicles must vacate the lot the day after the game. Limited bus parking is available around the stadium.

Is there shuttle service to the Cheez-It Bowl?

The City of Orlando will offer FREE downtown shuttle service to Camping World Stadium. Map found here.

Pick-Up Location: Church St. & Division Ave.

Drop-Off Location: Nashville Ave. & Church St.

Time: Shuttle buses will run to and from the stadium throughout the day from 12 p.m. until 1 hour after the game.

Is there tailgating at the Cheez-It Bowl?

Tailgating is allowed in all Camping World Stadium lots EXCEPT Jones High School. Please visit Camping World Stadium’s website for the full Tailgating Policy.

What items are prohibited at the Cheez-It Bowl?

The City of Orlando and the Camping World Stadium prohibit the following items from being brought through the gates of the stadium. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size

You can view the full list of prohibited items on Camping World Stadium’s website here.

What items are allowed at the Cheez-It Bowl?

The City of Orlando and the Camping World Stadium allow the following items to be brought through the gates of the stadium.

Binoculars, a phone, or approved cameras can be carried into the stadium so long as it is not in their own bag.

An exception will be made for bags containing medically necessary items after proper inspection at the point of entry.

Diapers may be carried in a permissible 12″x6″x12″ clear bag.

Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted along with either the 12″ by 6″ by 12″ clear tote bags or the one-gallon Ziploc-style bags.

Soft, flexible seat cushions without pockets may be carried into the stadium. Large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers are not permitted. Seat cushions that have rigid frames are not permitted.

Each ticket holder can bring in one large clear bag, either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or the 12" by 6″ by 12″ clear bag, plus a small clutch. The larger clear bag must be a standard 12″ by 6″ by 12″ bag made of clear PVC vinyl and is easily searched. The one-gallon Ziploc-style bag is readily available, inexpensive, and easily searched. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and is easily searched.

What are the bag and purse policies at the Cheez-It Bowl?

Patrons will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.