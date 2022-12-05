Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic.

Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and Jrue Holiday added 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25 points. Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero added 20 points each. Banchero also had 12 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their ninth straight.

Antetokounmpo, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Holiday hit 3-pointers on a 16-0 Milwaukee run midway through the first half while Orlando went scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes. The spurt left the Bucks with an 11-point lead that they stretched to 15 midway through the period.

Fultz and Banchero led a third-quarter charge to get the Magic back in it. A 3-pointer by Franz Wagner made it 69-62, and a layup by Wagner late in the fourth quarter trimmed Milwaukee’s lead to 98-92.

A 3-pointer by Terrence Ross got Orlando within four points with 2:20 left, but a charge call on Antetokounmpo was overturned with two minutes left, putting the Bucks star at the line and fouling Orlando’s Moritz Wagner out of the game. Wagner finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo made both free throws and scored on a subsequent layup, putting the Bucs up 104-97 with 1:22 remaining.

TIP-INS

Bucks: The Bucks have beaten the Magic 12 straight times. ... C Brook Lopez got the night off, leaving George Hill as the only Buck to have played in all 23 games. ... G Grayson Allen was out with a foot injury.

Magic: G Jalen Suggs missed his 11th game due to a sore right ankle. ... C Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia) missed his 10th game. ... C Mo Bamba missed a fifth straight game with back pain.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At home against Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Magic: At home against L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night.