Break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion leads to arrest

article

Football great Tom Brady’s mansion in Massachusetts was broken into Monday morning—and a suspect was arrested laying on a couch in the basement, police said.

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen don’t live there but still own the five-acre property. The five-bedroom home is next to a golf course in Brookline, just outside Boston.

Police responded for a radio call for a residential alarm shortly before 6 a.m., Brookline police said.

"Responding units were given the access code and were able to gain access to the property," police said. "Officers immediately went to the basement and located the subject, who was laying on the couch in the middle of the room."

MORE NEWS: Temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s but it'll get even colder tonight

The suspect was identified as Zanini Cineus, 34, a former Brockton, Mass., resident who is currently homeless.

Advertisement

Cineus was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing, police said.

They said Cineus had warrants in connection with incidents that occurred in Foxboro, Mass., late last year.

Bündchen and Brady first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market, the Boston Business Journal reported last week.

MORE NEWS: ‘This really feels like the beginning of the end': UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

According to the news outlet, the home has been listed again.

The six-time Super Bowl champion moved to Tampa Bay this year to play for the Buccaneers after a long career with the Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.