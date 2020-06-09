3 UCF Football players test positive for COVID-19, university says

article

Three University of Central Florida football players have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Tuesday.

The three players who are among 60 student-athletes who returned to campus for voluntary workouts have been isolated for two weeks will be monitored daily through wellness checks.

The cases have been reported to the Orange County Health Department and contact tracing has been conducted among the players and staff. The Florida Department of Health is providing additional direction on follow-up for those in close contact with the infected athletes.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,” says UCF vice president and director of athletics Danny White. “We will do everything necessary to support the student-athletes under our care on campus.

The student-athletes are under the care of the UCF Athletics COVID-19 medical team led by Dr. Michael V. Jablonski, medical director, UCF Athletics, and president, Jewett Orthopedic Clinic Orlando Health, and Mary Vander Heiden, director of sports medicine, UCF Athletics. Also available are Orlando Health specialists in public health and infectious disease as well as the full UCF Sports Medicine staff.