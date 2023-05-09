Young bear spotted in Altamonte Springs, FWC says

A young bear has been spotted in the Altamonte Springs area.

FOX 35 News saw the bear hanging in the tree of a bank's parking lot near Red Lobster on State Road 436.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the bear has been "dispersing and trying to leave the area."

FWC said bears are active during this time of year, and young bears often leave their mother’s home range.

"Typically, if bears are not able to find food, they will move away on their own," the FWC said in a statement.

Officials said residents should always stay aware of their surroundings, keep an eye on their pets, and walk dogs on a short leash.