YMCA hosting food distribution at family centers

The YMCA of Central Florida is hosting food distribution at several family centers this week.

To provide the community with food and supplies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) hardship, the Y is serving 200 meals at the following locations on Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon:

Dr. P. Phillips YMCA, 7000 Dr Phillips Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

Oviedo YMCA, 7900 Red Bug Lake Rd., Oviedo, FL 32765

Wayne Densch YMCA, 870 N Hastings St., Orlando, FL 32808

All provisions are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Family center facilities will remained closed, and visitors must abide by social distancing guidelines. For more information, please visit ymcacf.org/fooddistribution/.