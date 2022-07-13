Yelp rounded up its 'Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Florida' just in time for National Ice Cream Day
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the most delicious days of the year is approaching this Sunday, July 17th - National Ice Cream Day - and luckily, Yelp has rounded up its "Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Florida" list just in time.
Here are some local spots you can check out in your city.
Top 25 Ice Cream Spots Located in the Greater Orlando, area:
Top 3 Ice Cream Spots in Florida:
Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Florida:
- The Magic Cow - Davie, FL
- Sweet Aloha Ice Cream - Davie, Fl
- Joey’s Custard - Sanibel, FL
- Matty’s Gelato Factory - Juno Beach, FL
- Pecan Jacks - Santa Rosa Beach, FL
- Ice Dreammm Shop - Lutz, FL
- Cherry Smash - Coral Springs, FL
- Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream - Miramar, FL
- Cherry Hill Ice Cream Cafe - Daytona Beach, FL
- Cookies and Creme Jax Beach - Jacksonville Beach, FL
- Let’s Chill Homemade Ice Cream - Coral Springs, FL
- Plant Love Ice Cream - Saint Petersburg, FL
- The Mint Fox Cookies & Ice Cream - Clearwater, FL
- Cape Creamery - Cape Coral, FL
- Jake’s Ice Cream on Siesta Key - Sarasota, FL
- Rise & Nye’s - Sarasota, FL
- Puffles - Hollywood, FL
- Joury Ice-Cream & Cafe - Orlando, FL
- Sweet Annie’s Ice Cream Parlour - Marco Island, FL
- Made in Rome Organic Gelato - Siesta Key, FL
- The Shack of Sanibel - Sanibel, FL
- Wilton Creamery - Wilton Manors, FL
- The Greenery Creamery - Orlando, FL
- Main Street Creamery - Sarasota, FL
- Happy’s Ice Cream - Saint Petersburg, FL