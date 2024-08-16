WWE SmackDown thrills fans at KIA Center in Orlando

Central Florida's rich history in professional wrestling was on full display Friday as WWE SmackDown brought the action to the KIA Center in Orlando.

Many of the performers call Orlando home, so the event was a homecoming of sorts, and the fans were out in full force, enjoying every moment of the show.

The event drew a passionate crowd, eager to see their favorite performers in action.

Fans, some lined up as early as 4:30 p.m., packed the arena, showcasing their enthusiasm with WWE championship belts draped over their shoulders. The excitement was palpable as attendees from across the country, including a Navy veteran and a visitor from Chicago, gathered to enjoy the spectacle.

"I’ve been going to see wrestling ever since the ’70s," one fan said, his voice hoarse from cheering. "I’m looking forward to seeing LA Knight!"

As the night unfolded, wrestling fans of all ages reveled in the high-energy performances. They relished seeing their favorite superstars, including Cody Rhodes and LA Knight, in action.